The Middle East’s first female roller derby team are shattering all your stereotypes

“We didn’t know what people’s reactions would be,” says Hadeel Hassan Al-Hubaishi, a twenty-year-old Yemeni business student whose uncontrollable laughter at most Roller Derby Beirut training sessions belies her fighting spirit. She wears a white headscarf under her sticker-covered helmet. Her small frame and the gemstone embedded in a tooth have earned her the nickname ‘Tiny Shiny’.

We’re at a basketball court in Corniche El Nahr, east Beirut, and dozens of adults and kids have assembled to watch eight pioneering students – from Bahrain, Egypt, Yemen, the UAE and here in Lebanon – lay a new piece of track in the history of roller derby, itself a young, radical sport. A regulation derby bout involves two teams of fourteen skaters, but to drum up support for their fledgling league and attract new recruits, Roller Derby Beirut has split itself into two streamlined teams of four. It’s the first time the sport, which was rebooted in Texas a decade ago and has spread to every continent but Antarctica, has been seen in Lebanon.

Protective pads and helmets are adjusted, mouth guards are in place, the trailing ends of headscarves are tucked into mesh sports vests. There’s a whistle blast and the two opposing jammers – the game’s only point-scorers – skate full tilt into the mass of bodies.

Salwa Mansour and Karima Algelany are poised on the jammer line, roller-skate wheels braced against the asphalt, eyes narrowed against the sun. Ahead of them is a tight pack of blockers from both teams: half will be helping them race around the elliptical track, the others will try to stop them with spine-jolting body blocks and, ideally, send them smashing into the ground.

“You could see the look on people’s faces,” she remembers later, cracking up. “Like, ‘What are they doing? Why do they have all this equipment on?’” The team had decorated each other’s faces and arms with triangles, hash signs, lucky numbers and war paint-style stripes before the game. “We thought, ‘Maybe if we look furious, we will play furiously,’” remembers Karima, a twenty-year-old Egyptian art major. “And it worked. You look in the mirror and you want to go kick some ass.”

The nerves burned off quickly, and there was no need to worry about the crowd, who chanted encouragement and cheered loudly whenever anyone hit the floor. “A lot of girls [watching] really adored the idea,” says Hadeel. “They saw that whoever’s wearing a scarf [covering her hair] is doing it, whoever is just with their hair [uncovered] is doing it, we’re from different backgrounds, and they loved the diversity. It was an incredible moment. We felt so proud. We felt that this is something totally new and we started it. It felt like, yeah, we need to create this. We need to make it bigger.”

Since its resurrection just after the turn of the millennium in Austin, roller derby, which is physically gruelling and dominated by women, has always embodied defiance. The tagline of its governing body, the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA), is ‘Real. Strong. Athletic. Revolutionary.’ And players, who run their own leagues as non-profits, have committed themselves to making the community body-positive, trans-inclusive and queer-friendly. The sport first spread across English-speaking countries, and the 2014 World Cup featured teams from thirty nations, including Japan, the West Indies and Puerto Rico.

All these teams were forged from passion and grit, but even in this context, Roller Derby Beirut stands out – not because they’ve emerged in Lebanon, where there’s little support for women’s sport (or men’s, for that matter) given the lack of public space and political dysfunction (Lebanon has been without a president for well over eighteen months). It’s not because the teammates were brought up in communities where women are expected to be reserved and discreet in public. It’s because the women of Roller Derby Beirut are even more revolutionary off court.